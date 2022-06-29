Advertisement

Father’s fight to expose ‘deadly guardrails’ comes to an end

Hundreds of X-Lite guardrails installed throughout the state
Alaska's News Source found hundreds of X-Lite guardrails installed throughout the state. Steve Eimers sued the manufacturer, Lindsay Corp., both sides settled.
By Mike Mason
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A father’s six-year fight to expose what he calls “potentially deadly guardrails” came to an end on Tuesday in a Tennessee courtroom. Steve Eimers sued Lindsay Corporation, the manufacturer of the X-Lite guardrail, after his 17-year-old daughter, Hannah, was killed when her car slammed into an X-Lite guardrail in Tennessee in 2016.

Related: Internal emails uncover questions surrounding maker of X-Lite guardrails, found installed throughout Alaska

The trial began on June 13 in the United States District Court’s Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Eimers claimed the X-Lite guardrail had design flaws, which he believes the company knew about. Eimers and Alaska’s News Source obtained hundreds of Lindsay Corporation’s internal emails and videos, evidence that Eimers says proves the manufacturer knew the guardrails were defective. During a five-month investigation, Alaska’s News Source found nearly 300 X-Lite guardrails installed throughout the state of Alaska, many in and around Anchorage, despite the fact that Alaska’s Department of Transportation initially told the Federal Highway Administration none were installed in the state.

Lindsay has always maintained their product was safe, something they continued to argue throughout the trial. Both parties presented evidence and their witnesses testified. On day six of the trial, both parties agreed to a settlement which was filed in a Tennessee district court on Tuesday. The court order stated, “as a result, the Court paused the trial and sent the jury home.”

Original: Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails, which he claims killed his daughter

The details of the settlement were not disclosed. Efforts to obtain statements from either party were unsuccessful. Alaska’s DOT&PF now plans to spend up to $30 million upgrading guardrails in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Anchorage and Kenai Peninsula areas. In 2018, Lindsay stopped making X-Lites after the Federal Highway Administration adopted stricter safety rules.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire
The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
Police seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth
The northbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed due to a crash involving multiple...
Car crash with injuries temporarily closes northbound lanes of Seward Highway

Latest News

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry has a new focus on combating...
New law makes it easier to hire and train rural firefighters
A wild grassland fire
New law makes it easier to hire and train rural firefighters
The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport could be expanding as NorthLink Aviation signed...
NorthLink Aviation’s South Air Cargo Park project at Anchorage International draws concern from neighbors
The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management reported that a fire near the intersection of 15th...
Small wildfire near Sitka Street Park in Anchorage contained