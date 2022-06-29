Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Anchorage next weekend, according to statements from Republican U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

The event will take place at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9.

“I was honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement early on in this race, and I’m excited to welcome him to the great state of Alaska,” Palin said in the statement. “The hard working men and women of Alaska are committed to the goals of draining the swamp and making America great again, and it’s a well-deserved honor for them to host the President on Alaskan soil.”

Palin is running for Alaska’s at-large U.S. House seat which has been vacant since the passing of Rep. Don Young in March, who spent almost 50 years as Alaska’s congressman.

She was the top vote-getter in the special primary election to serve out the remainder of Young’s term, advancing to the special general election on Aug. 16. There, she will face off against Republican Nick Begich III and Democrat Mary Peltola.

Palin is also one of 22 candidates running in the Aug. 16 regular primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat.

Tshibaka, who is endorsed by Trump, is running to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

“It will be a great honor to welcome President Trump to Alaska for what will be the greatest attended political event in our state’s history,” Tshibaka said in the statement. “When President Trump endorsed me last summer, we planned this incredible rally, and now it’s just weeks away.”

Tshibaka and Murkowski will face off — along with 17 others — in the primary election on Aug. 16.

The rally will take place at 4 p.m. and doors open at 11 a.m. To register, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.