Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.(Rachel McPherron)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signed the budget for the fiscal year that starts on Friday, announcing over $400 million in vetoes to a spending plan that is partly predicated on the continuation of high oil prices.

“We think this a great budget for the state of Alaska,” Dunleavy said during a press conference in which he was surrounded by dignitaries and leading Alaska figures.

The budget approved by the Alaska Legislature spends big on education, public safety and infrastructure. State savings accounts, which have been depleted by more than a decade of deficit spending, should top out at over $3.6 billion.

Over $1.2 billion has been set aside to fund K-12 education one year ahead of time and there is an increase to the school funding formula. But parts of this saving and spending plan are contingent on oil prices staying high. 

If the price of oil averages below $103 a barrel over the next fiscal year, a $1.6-billion deposit into savings would not occur. If oil averages less than $90 a barrel over the same period, forward funding of education couldn’t happen, either, but the budget would remain balanced.

Legislative leaders have met with the governor over the past several weeks to debate and discuss which items the governor might veto, and which spending areas legislators considered  to be sacrosanct.

“I felt like the process has been fair,” said Sen. Tom Begich, D-Anchorage. “I felt that we have really managed to build a dialogue.”

House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said through a prepared statement that she was “disappointed” about some vetoes to grants and projects while also being pleased that education, public safety and other essential services continue to be funded. House Republicans from the minority caucus released a similar statement, applauding the governor for focusing on core services.

As part of the $400-million in vetoes, there were over $62 million in cuts made to funding for some school maintenance in rural Alaska, Dunleavy argued that there is sufficient funding in other parts of the budget for those kinds of projects.

There were vetoes made to smaller grants like $4.5 million to the Alaska Food Bank, and $1.5 million in extra funding for rural public radio stations. Budget documents state those vetoes were made to keep money in the state treasury to bolster savings accounts.

Some legislators were surprised at the size of the vetoes announced on Tuesday, thinking that Dunleavy would bring his veto pen down harder on the budget passed by the Legislature last month.

  • Around $300 million will go out to municipal governments across Alaska to pay for old school construction costs
  • Roughly $390 million is set to pay the remainder of a now-defunct oil and gas tax credit program
  • Over $300 million will be used to repair the Port of Alaska and expand the Port of Nome

The $3,200 Permanent Fund dividend figure was approved by the Legislature after long and acrimonious debates. Two years ago, Dunleavy sent the dividend out in July to help Alaskans struggling economically with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he would decide soon when this year’s dividend disbursement will occur.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire
The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
Police seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth
The northbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed due to a crash involving multiple...
Car crash with injuries temporarily closes northbound lanes of Seward Highway

Latest News

A picture of NorthLink Aviation's proposed project at Anchorage International airport.
NorthLink Aviation’s South Air Cargo Park project at Anchorage International draws concern from neighbors
Alaska's News Source found hundreds of X-Lite guardrails installed throughout the state. Steve...
Father's fight to expose what he calls "deadly guardrails" comes to an end
File photo of an Anchorage Fire Department fire engine.
Small wildfire near Sitka Street Park in Anchorage contained
U.S. Fish and Wildlife intern Chloe Hansen shows fishing line removed from a recycling bin
The Anchorage Waterways Council is putting up bins to discard fishing line at local lakes and streams