Hazy days of summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aside from wildfire smoke and haze, parts of Alaska are seeing some beautiful summer weather and warm daytime temperatures.

Fire danger is high and a burn ban is in place in Anchorage. A new wildfire broke out in the Chester Creek greenbelt of Anchorage Tuesday, but it was brought under control within 40 minutes according to the fire department.

The smoke and haze come from the 146 fires that are active in the state, 15 of those are staffed. A Dense Smoke Advisory is in place for the Interior.

High temperatures in the 80s warmed up parts of Southeast Alaska. Morning fog has been thick and long enough lasting enough the last couple mornings to prompt Dense Fog Advisories in parts of Southeast Alaska, with the advisory issued for Wednesday morning again.

