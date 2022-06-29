Advertisement

Hazy days of summer

Wildfires tinge the state with smoky skies
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aside from wildfire smoke and haze, parts of Alaska are seeing some beautiful summer weather and warm daytime temperatures.

Fire danger is high and a burn ban is in place in Anchorage. A new wildfire broke out in the Chester Creek greenbelt of Anchorage Tuesday, but it was brought under control within 40 minutes according to the fire department.

The smoke and haze come from the 146 fires that are active in the state, 15 of those are staffed. A Dense Smoke Advisory is in place for the Interior.

High temperatures in the 80s warmed up parts of Southeast Alaska. Morning fog has been thick and long enough lasting enough the last couple mornings to prompt Dense Fog Advisories in parts of Southeast Alaska, with the advisory issued for Wednesday morning again.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire
The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
Police seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Alaska Air Force ROTC cadet dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho

Latest News

Fire danger_MF 6-28-22
Hazy days of summer
Parts of Alaska continue to see a growing drought problem
Parts of Alaska continue to see a growing drought problem
Parts of Alaska continue to see a growing drought problem
Parts of Alaska continue to see a growing drought problem
6-27-22_Utqiagvik High-MF
Warm weather to end the month of June