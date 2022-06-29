Advertisement

Hazy skies and warmth as June comes to a close

Air quality will fluctuate across the state, with the greatest concern in the Interior
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many areas across the state continue to see air quality fluctuate, as numerous wildfires continue to burn. The vast majority of the wildfires remaining burning in the Interior, where a dense smoke advisory remains in place until this afternoon. With visibility expected to remain less than one mile at times and very unhealthy air quality levels, it’s highly advised to stay indoors. While air quality isn’t a big issue across Southcentral, hazy conditions will allow for our air quality to fluctuate from good to moderate over the next 24 hours. The only relief from the haze and warm conditions will come in the form of late afternoon showers and storms.

From the Interior to Southcentral, the thunderstorms will be isolated in nature. While it will help to drive the smoke particles to the ground, the rain will also help when it comes to areas that continue to see significant drought issues. Thanks to the ridge of high pressure backing off of Southcentral some, daily storms look possible into the weekend. Expect most of the activity to fire over the mountains and through the Copper River Basin, with Anchorage likely staying on the drier side.

While hazy to smoky skies look to linger into Thursday, it’s possible we could still see some smoke as the week draws to a close. Heading into the July 4th holiday weekend, expect temperatures to fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with rain showers looking likely for coastal areas of the Kenai.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

