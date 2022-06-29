New effort to keep fishing line off the shore and away from birds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Conservation groups are communicating to local anglers that improperly discarded waste from fishing such as hooks, line, and sinkers can be hazardous to birds near waterways.

“The line can get wrapped around their wings, and then it actually cuts the tendons that they need for flight,” said Bird Treatment and Learning Center Director Laura Atwood. “It can get wrapped around their legs, and we’ve seen it cutting in as deep as to the bone.”

Atwood said birds can also swallow hooks, which despite valiant efforts to save them, more often than not will lead to death.

The Anchorage Waterways Council is making it easier to discard line properly by replacing nearly 20 bins used to collect and recycle fishing line at local lakes and streams. Waterways Director Cherie Northon said some of the current bins were put up in 2015 and are starting to wear. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Alaska Conservation Foundation to replace them, as part of a legacy donation from Jean Tam and Scott Christy, devoted loon researchers in Anchorage, who died in a plane crash in 2019.

Northon said the grant will also pay for a second bin where people can deposit lead sinkers and other tackle, which can be deadly to birds, including loons, if accidently ingested. The group is encouraging people to buy tackle made with different metals, such as tin that is available online and at some local sporting goods stores. Northon said they are also distributing free tin sinkers at community events in Anchorage so that anglers can give them a try.

