Advertisement

Pelosi receives Communion in Vatican despite abortion stance

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., looks at Pope Francis as he celebrates a Mass on...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., looks at Pope Francis as he celebrates a Mass on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Wednesday.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis on Wednesday and received Communion during a papal Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, witnesses said, despite her position in support of abortion rights.

Pelosi attended the morning Mass marking the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul, during which Francis bestowed the woolen pallium stole on newly consecrated archbishops. She was seated in a VIP diplomatic section and received Communion along with the rest of the congregants, according to two people who witnessed the moment.

The issue is significant given Pelosi’s home archbishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, has said he will no longer allow her to receive the sacrament in his archdiocese because of her support for abortion rights. Cordileone, a conservative, has said Pelosi must either repudiate her support for abortion or stop speaking publicly of her Catholic faith.

Pelosi has done neither. She called the recent Supreme Court ruling removing constitutional protections for abortion an “outrageous and heart-wrenching” decision that fulfils the Republican Party’s “dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”

States are jockeying to solidify their abortion policies after the Supreme Court put the issue in their hands.

And she has spoken openly of her Catholic faith, including at a diplomatic reception at the residence of the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See on Tuesday evening marking Independence Day.

Speaking to a crowd of ambassadors, Vatican officials and other Rome-based Americans, Pelosi spoke about the Catholic virtues of faith, hope and charity and the important role they play in the U.S. Embassy’s mission.

“Faith is an important gift, not everyone has it but it is the path to so many other things,” she told the crowd.

Pelosi met with Francis on Wednesday before the Mass and received a blessing, according to one of the Mass attendees.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez
The northbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed due to a crash involving multiple...
Car crash with injuries temporarily closes northbound lanes of Seward Highway
With little notice that the office of Mayor Dave Bronson has decided to use the East Anchorage...
Residents raise concerns of homeless camp at emergency meeting held at Centennial Park
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims
Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of Allegiance with...
Colorado GOP voters reject indicted clerk for election post
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
Biden: US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat
Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing