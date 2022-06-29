Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting in Taku, Campbell neighborhood

(MGN)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th Avenue and King Street in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood.

APD officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the scene at 11:19 Tuesday night, where they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody for questioning. While the circumstances remain under investigation, police believe it is an isolated incident.

APD says East 76th Avenue at King Street is closed to traffic while the Crime Scene Team processes the scene.

Police say the victim’s identity will be released following next of kin notification.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez
The northbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed due to a crash involving multiple...
Car crash with injuries temporarily closes northbound lanes of Seward Highway
With little notice that the office of Mayor Dave Bronson has decided to use the East Anchorage...
Residents raise concerns of homeless camp at emergency meeting held at Centennial Park
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

A wild grassland fire
New law makes it easier to hire and train rural firefighters
Father’s fight to expose ‘deadly guardrails’ comes to an end
The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport could be expanding as NorthLink Aviation signed...
NorthLink Aviation’s South Air Cargo Park project at Anchorage International draws concern from neighbors
The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management reported that a fire near the intersection of 15th...
Small wildfire near Sitka Street Park in Anchorage contained