Police investigating deadly shooting in Taku, Campbell neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th Avenue and King Street in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood.

APD officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the scene at 11:19 Tuesday night, where they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody for questioning. While the circumstances remain under investigation, police believe it is an isolated incident.

APD says East 76th Avenue at King Street is closed to traffic while the Crime Scene Team processes the scene.

Police say the victim’s identity will be released following next of kin notification.

