Valdez fuel tanker truck spilled 5,000 gallons of diesel in fire, DEC says

The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.(Photo credit Zachary Sheldon)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - A tanker truck that caught fire and sent columns of black smoke into the sky above Valdez spilled about 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

In a situation report published by the department, a tanker truck owned by Crowley Fuels Alaska was being fueled up at a loading rack at the Petro Star refinery on Dayville Road in Valdez on Monday evening when something caught fire. The report said the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Original: Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez

The fire was first reported at 5:04 p.m. and firefighting crews from the Valdez Fire Department and Alyeska Pipeline Service Company Fire and Rescue had the fire under control by 6 p.m.

The report said the blaze burned an ultra-low sulfur diesel that was being loaded into the tanker, and an unknown amount of fire suppressant foam and water mixture was used to put out the fire. Workers at Petro Star helped stem the flow of diesel by closing canal valves and building dikes to prevent the spread.

