Advertisement

2nd trial set for Aug. 9 for 2 men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department...
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. A judge on Thursday, June 30, 2022, set Aug. 9, 2022, for a second trial for the two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April acquitted two other men but couldn't reach a unanimous verdict for the pair.(Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A jury in April acquitted two other men but were deadlocked on Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.

They were described as leaders of a scheme to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and furious over Whitmer’s pandemic restrictions.

There was evidence of a crudely built “shoot house” to practice going in and out of her vacation home, and a night ride to check the property.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage
The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th...
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Taku Lake Park
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes
A juvenile driver is dead following a crash along the Seward Highway early Thursday morning,...
One dead following 2-vehicle crash near Rainbow trailhead
A man and a teenage boy were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide case that left one...
Anchorage police arrest 2 in connection to weekend homicide

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid the balance of fallen Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda’s...
Nonprofit pays mortgage for fallen trooper’s family ahead of Fourth of July
FILE - Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his...
Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83