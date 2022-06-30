Advertisement

Air quality suffers with wildfire smoke

Sunshine obscured for many communities
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is dry and fire danger is high. This is the weather situation facing residents as we get closer to the Independence Day holiday. Wildfire smoke is creating a white haze over Anchorage and air quality is suffering.

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Anchorage from the Department of Environmental Conservation and also includes Eagle River, Eklutna, Palmer, Wasilla, Sutton, Chickaloon, Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, Cooper Landing, Glennallen, Eureka, McCarthy, Paxson, Slana, Talkeetna and Willow. This will go through Friday afternoon.

The concern for fire danger is so high in the western and southwestern Interior that a Fire Weather Warning remains in place Wednesday night. In the Interior, a Dense Smoke Advisory in addition to a fire weather watch is in effect.

https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/page/apps/

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes
The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th...
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Taku Lake Park
The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez
Donald Trump
Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage
With little notice that the office of Mayor Dave Bronson has decided to use the East Anchorage...
Residents raise concerns of homeless camp at emergency meeting held at Centennial Park

Latest News

MF Air Quality Map 6-29-22
Air quality suffers with wildfire smoke
Hazy skies and warmth as June comes to a close
Hazy skies and warmth as June comes to a close
Hazy skies and warmth as June comes to a close
Hazy skies and warmth as June comes to a close
Fire danger_MF 6-28-22
Hazy days of summer