Air quality suffers with wildfire smoke

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is dry and fire danger is high. This is the weather situation facing residents as we get closer to the Independence Day holiday. Wildfire smoke is creating a white haze over Anchorage and air quality is suffering.

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Anchorage from the Department of Environmental Conservation and also includes Eagle River, Eklutna, Palmer, Wasilla, Sutton, Chickaloon, Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, Cooper Landing, Glennallen, Eureka, McCarthy, Paxson, Slana, Talkeetna and Willow. This will go through Friday afternoon.

The concern for fire danger is so high in the western and southwestern Interior that a Fire Weather Warning remains in place Wednesday night. In the Interior, a Dense Smoke Advisory in addition to a fire weather watch is in effect.

