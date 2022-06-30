Deadly crash shuts down Seward Highway near Rainbow trailhead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead following a deadly crash along the Seward Highway Thursday, shutting down the highway in both directions.

The Anchorage Police Department says three others were injured in the crash that happened just after midnight at mile 108.5 near the Rainbow trailhead.

According to APD, the man who died was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound, when he collided with a woman driving a Ford F-150 headed northbound.

The woman and two young passengers in the F-150 were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the Major Collision Investigation Unit process the scene, which is expected to take several hours.

The victim’s name will be released once next of kin has been notified.

