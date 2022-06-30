Advertisement

Deadly crash shuts down Seward Highway near Rainbow trailhead

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead following a deadly crash along the Seward Highway Thursday, shutting down the highway in both directions.

The Anchorage Police Department says three others were injured in the crash that happened just after midnight at mile 108.5 near the Rainbow trailhead.

According to APD, the man who died was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound, when he collided with a woman driving a Ford F-150 headed northbound.

The woman and two young passengers in the F-150 were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the Major Collision Investigation Unit process the scene, which is expected to take several hours.

The victim’s name will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage
The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th...
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Taku Lake Park
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes
Father’s fight to expose ‘deadly guardrails’ comes to an end
A man and a teenage boy were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide case that left one...
Anchorage police arrest 2 in connection to weekend homicide

Latest News

The Anchorage Assembly Committee on Housing and Homelessness met on Wednesday with members of...
Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness met with Bronson administration for special meeting
There were 10 new fires that started Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management’s...
Wildfire Preparedness Level moves to highest designation
A tanker truck that caught fire and sent columns of black smoke into the sky above Valdez...
Valdez fuel tanker truck spilled 5,000 gallons of diesel in fire, DEC says
The East Fork Fire is over 50,000 acres, over one-fifth of the total acreage that has burned in...
Wildfire Preparedness Level moves to highest designation