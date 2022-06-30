Inside the Gates: Change of command for 673rd Air Base Wing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ceremony was held Monday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to transfer command of the 673rd Air Base Wing from Col. Kirsten Aguilar to Col. David Wilson.

“Over the last two years you have overwhelmed me with how well you have cared for one another time and time again, reaching deep to ensure that your teammates could be the best version of themselves,” Aguilar said.

During the ceremony, Wilson received the first salute from the 673rd Air Base Wing as their commander.

“We truly live in dangerous times,” Lt. Gen. David Krumm said during the ceremony. “Over the last few months we’ve seen the nation-state of Russia led by a man only interested in his own power, driven by self interest violate international law, norms and sovereignty with the continuing territorial invasion of Ukraine. And here in Alaska, we are no stranger to Russia, at our closest point being only 55 nautical miles away from them. We know that we can never and we will never stop standing the watch. The airmen of the 673rd, your mission is essential to our projection of power and the demonstration of democracy.”

