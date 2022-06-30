Advertisement

‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream

Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A dream came true for a Virginia man after he won thousands of dollars in his state’s lottery.

Alonzo Coleman said he bought his ticket from a corner mart in Henrico, according to WWBT.

While watching the June 11 drawing, Coleman looked down at his ticket and noticed the numbers 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19 come across the screen. That’s when he realized he’d matched the first six numbers, winning him $250,000.

Coleman said that he selected those numbers because they came to him in a dream.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery said in a press release Coleman split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket. He had four sets of numbers and, using the “Play Your Way” feature, he won the money on one of his sets of numbers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage
The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th...
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Taku Lake Park
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes
A juvenile driver is dead following a crash along the Seward Highway early Thursday morning,...
One dead following 2-vehicle crash near Rainbow trailhead
A man and a teenage boy were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide case that left one...
Anchorage police arrest 2 in connection to weekend homicide

Latest News

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt
The Anchorage Police Department says five others were injured in the crash that happened just...
One dead following 2-vehicle crash near Rainbow trailhead
A ceremony was held Monday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to transfer command of the 673rd...
Inside the Gates: Change of command for 673rd Air Base Wing
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week