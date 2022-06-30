JBER soldier dies in Ohio motorcycle crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KTUU) - A U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Ohio.

A release from a U.S. Army spokesperson said Sgt. Seth P. Vision, 22, died June 25 in Miami Township, Ohio, where he was participating in a career skills program. The release said the incident is currently being investigated by the Athens (Ohio) Police Department and Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Vision was an Army cavalry scout with Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at JBER, according to the release.

Originally from Springboro, Ohio, Vision joined the Army in June 2019 and trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before making the trip to Alaska for his first assignment at JBER.

Lt. Col. Jake Hughes with the 40th Cavalry Regiment described Vision as a “consummate professional” who could always be counted on to complete a mission.

“Seth’s optimistic approach to life and soldiering was contagious, and he positively impacted everyone around him,” Hughes said in the release. “He will be missed by the entire Denali family. Our hearts go out to Sgt. Vision’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The release said Vision owned such accolades as the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.

