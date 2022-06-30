July begins the same way June ended: warm, dry & smoky

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve been having flashbacks to the hot, smoky summer of 2019, you are not alone. If today’s forecast high of 70 degrees verifies, then June, 2022 will have surpassed June, 2019 as the warmest June on record. You could then count today as the 12th day this month in the 70s, and the 17th this year. With 0.07 inches , this is the third driest June on record, right behind the 0.06 inches recorded in... guess when? Correct, June, 2019. Finally, the 0.49 inches measured for April, May, and June this year makes this three month period the driest on record for Anchorage.

Smoke and haze will again filter out sunshine across Southcentral both today and tomorrow. An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through Friday afternoon as the smoky conditions will be unhealthy for those sensitive to any kind of respiratory conditions, if not unhealthy for most. Unfortunately, the weather pattern is expected to remain stagnant through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

