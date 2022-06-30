Advertisement

Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:26 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage
The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th...
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Taku Lake Park
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes
Father’s fight to expose ‘deadly guardrails’ comes to an end
A man and a teenage boy were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide case that left one...
Anchorage police arrest 2 in connection to weekend homicide

Latest News

By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
President Joe Biden speaks Thursday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.
Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access
Biden said abortions protections should be codified into law, even if that means making an...
Biden in favor of dropping Senate filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade