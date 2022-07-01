Advertisement

Alaska wildfires can be seen from space

Satellite imagery shows plumes of smoke from multiple fires
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The danger from the extended period of dry and hot weather is prompting fire weather warnings, dense smoke advisories and even a flood warning and advisory.

A fire weather warning is out from the interior stretching to the eastern border with Canada. Dense smoke continues to warrant an advisory in interior Alaska, with Fairbanks seeing poor air quality for the past several days.

Visible satellite imagery is especially useful in picking up fog, and in this case, smoke from wildfires. The resolution of visible imagery is higher than infrared, but the drawback is that it is only available during daylight hours.

Southeast Alaska’s northern panhandle is dealing with snowmelt flooding. An advisory will run through next week.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage
The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th...
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Taku Lake Park
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced roughly $400 million in vetoes to the budget on Tuesday.
Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes
A juvenile driver is dead following a crash along the Seward Highway early Thursday morning,...
One dead following 2-vehicle crash near Rainbow trailhead
A man and a teenage boy were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide case that left one...
Anchorage police arrest 2 in connection to weekend homicide

Latest News

6-30-22_JP_Visible Imagery-Smoke-Fire
Alaska wildfires can seen from space
Large high pressure system over the state continues dry, smoky weather pattern.
July begins the same way June ended: warm, dry & smoky
Large high pressure system over the state continues dry, smoky weather pattern.
July begins the same as to how June ended: warm, dry & smoky
The East Fork Fire is over 50,000 acres, over one-fifth of the total acreage that has burned in...
Wildfire Preparedness Level moves to highest designation