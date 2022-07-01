Alaska wildfires can be seen from space

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The danger from the extended period of dry and hot weather is prompting fire weather warnings, dense smoke advisories and even a flood warning and advisory.

A fire weather warning is out from the interior stretching to the eastern border with Canada. Dense smoke continues to warrant an advisory in interior Alaska, with Fairbanks seeing poor air quality for the past several days.

Visible satellite imagery is especially useful in picking up fog, and in this case, smoke from wildfires. The resolution of visible imagery is higher than infrared, but the drawback is that it is only available during daylight hours.

Southeast Alaska’s northern panhandle is dealing with snowmelt flooding. An advisory will run through next week.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.