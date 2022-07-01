Girdwood baseball field renamed in memory of local standout Sladen Mohl

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - As of June 23, 2022, the youth baseball field in Girdwood, Alaska, will forever be known as ‘Sladen J. Mohl Memorial Baseball Field.’

Mohl grew up in Girdwood and was a standout baseball player for South Anchorage High School before his talent landed him at El Camino College in Alondra Park, California. In April 2019, while attending school, Mohl was killed by an impaired driver.

Those who saw Mohl on the diamond saw a kid who simply loved baseball, and that love developed on the field that is now named in his memory.

“Well this field was basically all we knew, other than when we traveled to AOR fields. This field is where he grew up, it is basically home, I feel so at home here and he felt at home here,” Mike Mohl, Sladen’s father, said after drilling the last screw into the dugout where the sign will live on. “... What an honor it was to build this sign for him. It means so much to me, it means so much to his family and to the Girdwood community.”

Friends and family gathered at the field just prior to first pitch of a Girdwood Giants game — Sladen’s former Little League team — to unveil the sign. It was just the most recent nod from the community to honor Sladen, as the Anchorage Bucs retired his jersey number and two benches have been dedicated to him at Flat Top.

”Sladen has got nothing but support from the community,” Mike added. “With this tragic accident that happened to him, none of us thought we would be here, but the community has gotten behind us and the support of bringing awareness to impaired driving.”

The top of the Sladen J. Mohl Memorial Baseball Field sign reads, “In loving memory of Sladen J. Mohl. Son, brother, friend, athlete.”

The bottom reads, “Please Drive Responsibly”.

“The message that we are trying to carry is, do not use drugs and get behind the wheel of a car,” Mike Mohl said. “Do not drink alcohol and get behind the wheel of a car.”

Youth baseball players in the area will now develop the same love for the game Sladen had on the same field dedicated in his honor.

