Advertisement

‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024

Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be transformed and renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul.

Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old ride at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will soon get a refresh.

The new ride will be based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Details about the reimagined ride were announced Friday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Disney will transform Splash Mountain into a Mardi Gras celebration, and the new name will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The ride was originally based on the controversial Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The grand opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set for late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile driver is dead following a crash along the Seward Highway early Thursday morning,...
One dead following 2-vehicle crash near Rainbow trailhead
Donald Trump
Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage
An Army Alaska paratrooper from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was killed in a motorcycle...
JBER soldier dies in Ohio motorcycle crash
The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th...
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Taku Lake Park
Mass care exit strategy to become reality.
Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness met with Bronson administration for special meeting

Latest News

The Middle Fork Fire is currently burning over 1,000 acres northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Evacuation orders issued for rural residents near Clear, Minto Lakes wildfires
Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a...
VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station
There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out.
Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year