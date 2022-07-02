4 rescued after boat capsizes in Glacier Bay

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Four people were rescued by a good Samaritan after their boat capsized in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, watchstanders at the Sector Juneau received a distress signal coming from the Muir Inlet area. The signal was registered to a 66-foot boat named Cats N Dawgs.

As an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter arrived at 12:59 p.m., mariners from the nearby boat Alaskan Hunter were on scene in the process of rescuing the four passengers from Cats N Dawgs.

“Alaskan Hunter recovered all four survivors, two adults and two teenagers, from the vessel and transported them to shore where the Jayhawk crew conducted a passenger exchange,” the press release said. “The survivors were then transferred to awaiting EMS at 2:08 p.m. in Juneau. No injuries were reported and the survivors are reportedly in stable condition.”

Cats N Dawgs capsized after taking on water, and the Coast Guard reported that the cause of the incident is under investigation. The Coast Guard is working with the National Parks Service to formulate a plan to salvage the wreckage.

“Mariners all over the world, but especially in Alaska, will often drop everything to help out a fellow mariner in need. We saw this today from the Alaskan Hunter,” said Lt. Cmdr. Preston Strobel, command duty office, Sector Juneau command center. “This could have been a devastating start to the holiday weekend.”

#USCG, good Samaritan rescue 4 after their boat capsized in Glacier Bay National Park, #Alaska.



