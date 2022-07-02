Advertisement

CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head...
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head was stuck in a plastic container.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - A bear cub was rescued in North Carolina after a plastic container was stuck on its head.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission posted photos of the cub on its Facebook page.

A mother is next to her cub with a plastic food container stuck on its head.
A mother is next to her cub with a plastic food container stuck on its head.

It happened in Asheville, when the cub was climbing up a tree with the container on its head as its mother stood nearby.

The cub was first seen in a tree when officials realized there was a plastic container stuck on...
The cub was first seen in a tree when officials realized there was a plastic container stuck on its head.

A biologist was able to remove the container without harming the animal.

The cub was reunited with its mother and began nursing shortly after.

To help prevent these issues, authorities advise campers to secure food and trash by recycling and to remove bird feeders when bears are active.

