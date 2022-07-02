A dry start to the 4th of July Holiday Weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Alaska grapples with very dry and hot weather heading into the 4th of July weekend, there is some rain to report. The wet weather started over the Alaska Peninsula Thursday and by Friday, the rain was hitting mainland locations.

A ridge of high pressure holds over mainland areas into the southeast panhandle. The weather pattern will likely stay like this for the weekend so the rainforest region of the state will see warm,dry conditions from extended sunny periods.

Sunny and 70s is the same basic forecast for much of southcentral. The exception would be on the south end of the Kenai Peninsula, where some rain may fall.

Dire fire conditions have seen the continuation of Red Flag Fire Weather Warnings for parts of southwest and interior. A dense smoke advisory from western Alaska to the interior.

