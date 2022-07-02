Advertisement

Furcast: Alaskan family saves baby moose

By Elinor Baty
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In Alaska, people are often taught that they should never get close enough to touch a newborn animal in the wild, and especially encouraged not to take the animal from its habitat. Oftentimes the animal’s parents are waiting nearby in anticipation for humans to leave the area.

However, there are extenuating circumstances where human intervention is indeed necessary, such as if the animal is near death or at risk.

Even in that situation, it is best to call Alaska Fish and Game or Alaska Wildlife Troopers to discuss the next best steps — which is exactly what one Alaskan family did, as we find out in this week’s Furcast — their diligence paid off resulting in a happy ending for the baby moose they found.

