State energy authority looking for public comment on the federal funding plan for electric vehicle infrastructure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Energy Authority wants to hear from Alaskans about how its plan to expand the state’s fast-charging network for electric vehicles through millions of dollars in federal funding.

Over the next five years, the AEA will receive more than $50 million dollars through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI).

“We’ve had great positive feedback across the state,” said AEA Executive Director Curtis Thayer. “Because what we’re trying to do with this public comment is we have a plan that we have to submit to the federal government by August 1.”

The AEA developed the infrastructure implementation plan for the NEVI funding alongside the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. They’ll hold a public feedback session on July 13 that will feature a presentation about their implementation plan and will wrap up public comment on July 29.

AEA began a statewide interconnected EV fast-charging network in 2021 through Volkswagen Trust and State Energy Funds and built charger stations for electric vehicles from Homer to Healy. Thayer said AEA took a phased approach to the state’s charging network, and the additional funding from NEVI will help continue to build out Alaska’s charging infrastructure.

“So we wanted to get it out there, get good feedback from communities. We’ve already put out an interest of if you’re interested in hosting a site for an electric vehicle, you don’t have to be a government, you don’t have to be the school district,” Thayer said. “If you want to have a bookstore, and you want to have an electric vehicle charging station, we have grant funding available.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.