Advertisement

State energy authority looking for public comment on the federal funding plan for electric vehicle infrastructure

State energy authority looking for public comment on the federal funding plan for electric vehicle infrastructure
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Energy Authority wants to hear from Alaskans about how its plan to expand the state’s fast-charging network for electric vehicles through millions of dollars in federal funding.

Over the next five years, the AEA will receive more than $50 million dollars through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI).

“We’ve had great positive feedback across the state,” said AEA Executive Director Curtis Thayer. “Because what we’re trying to do with this public comment is we have a plan that we have to submit to the federal government by August 1.”

The AEA developed the infrastructure implementation plan for the NEVI funding alongside the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. They’ll hold a public feedback session on July 13 that will feature a presentation about their implementation plan and will wrap up public comment on July 29.

AEA began a statewide interconnected EV fast-charging network in 2021 through Volkswagen Trust and State Energy Funds and built charger stations for electric vehicles from Homer to Healy. Thayer said AEA took a phased approach to the state’s charging network, and the additional funding from NEVI will help continue to build out Alaska’s charging infrastructure.

“So we wanted to get it out there, get good feedback from communities. We’ve already put out an interest of if you’re interested in hosting a site for an electric vehicle, you don’t have to be a government, you don’t have to be the school district,” Thayer said. “If you want to have a bookstore, and you want to have an electric vehicle charging station, we have grant funding available.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile driver is dead following a crash along the Seward Highway early Thursday morning,...
One dead following 2-vehicle crash near Rainbow trailhead
Donald Trump
Former President Trump to hold rally in Anchorage
An Army Alaska paratrooper from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was killed in a motorcycle...
JBER soldier dies in Ohio motorcycle crash
The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near East 76th...
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Taku Lake Park
President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
Trump’s Anchorage rally sees Democratic candidates plan to attend pro-choice event

Latest News

The Alaska Energy Authority wants to hear from Alaskans about how its plan to expand the...
State energy authority looking for public comment on the federal funding plan for electric vehicle infrastructure
Forest Fair in Girdwood returned after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. A...
Forest Fair makes return in Girdwood after two-year hiatus
Splitting the mega-agency into the Department of Health and the Department of Family and...
State energy authority looking for public comment on the federal funding plan for electric vehicle infrastructure
Over 1,000 personnel are battling 21 separate fires across the state as the Fourth of July...
Evacuation orders issued for rural residents near Clear, Minto Lakes wildfires