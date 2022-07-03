Advertisement

Sunshine hangs on for Sunday in southcentral

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just when you thought that a new weather pattern would start to take shape as the calendar turned from June to July, those darn sophisticated weather models conspired again to bring you several more days of very warm, and dry conditions. In any “average” year, a week long stretch of mild, sunny days with comfortably cool nights would be seen as a reasonable wish or expectation for any and all of the three holiday’s that define the Summer season. As we all know, however, Summer, 2022, is not your “average” year, and with vegetation so very tinder dry and abundant, seven days of cool, rainy weather would be welcomed enthusiastically, despite the “bad timing.”

The high temperature at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport surged to 76 degrees on Saturday, thanks to sunshine and air downsloping off the Chugach Range. The sky stays partly cloudy through the overnight and for much of Sunday. By mid-afternoon, there should be enough drying in the atmosphere and clearing of clouds in the sky to warrant “mostly sunny” conditions, allowing temperatures to reach the low to mid 70s for high temperatures all around Southcentral.

The Fourth of July, 2022, will be golden in Southcentral with plenty of blue sky and golden sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will again stay in that “above normal” category. Temperatures, as a result, will be in the same range as the past several days; low to mid 70s. If thick smoke from the fires over Southwest Alaska can stay out of the Southcentral sky, Monday evening could very have one of the more perfect nights to view fireworks! Just stick to the “official” shows, and keep that bug spray, and sunscreen a-coming!

