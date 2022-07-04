Great summer weather for the Fourth

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fourth of July, 2022, will be golden in Southcentral with plenty of blue sky and golden sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will again stay in that “above normal” category. Temperatures, as a result, will be in the same range as the past several days; low to mid 70s. If thick smoke from the fires over Southwest Alaska can stay out of the Southcentral sky, Monday evening could very have one of the more perfect nights to view fireworks! Just stick to the “official” shows, and keep that bug spray, and sunscreen a-coming!

Confidence is growing that a change in the weather pattern is coming. The change would begin mid-week and bring a return to wetter, unsettled conditions across Southcentral and the Interior. Temperatures are likely to be more closer to normal in the middle to upper 60s as well.

Happy Fourth to you and yours! Stay safe out there, and God Bless America!

