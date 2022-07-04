Advertisement

Part of the ALCAN Highway to reopen after being destroyed by wash out

Road destroyed after a washout between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend's Lookout
Road destroyed after a washout between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend's Lookout(DriveBC)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
YUKON, B.C. (KTUU) - On July 1, part of the Alaska-Canada Highway in Canada was destroyed after a wash out at the 898 km marker on the British Colombia side of the border.

Now a portion of the Highway 97 between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend’s Lookout is going to reopen to a single lane with alternating traffic.

Canadian officials are recommending those who are traveling to use Highway 16 and Highway 37 as an alternate route.

Currently, crews are assessing the road, and are telling travelers to follow the pilot car and obey signs.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

