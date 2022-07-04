Part of the ALCAN Highway to reopen after being destroyed by wash out

YUKON, B.C. (KTUU) - On July 1, part of the Alaska-Canada Highway in Canada was destroyed after a wash out at the 898 km marker on the British Colombia side of the border.

Now a portion of the Highway 97 between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend’s Lookout is going to reopen to a single lane with alternating traffic.

The Alaska Highway is closed about 50 to 60km south of Watson Lake on the BC side of the border.



These photos were taken at Contact Creek earlier today. #Yukon@TranBC pic.twitter.com/eHH69Axuo5 — Yukon Highways and Public Works (@YukonHPW) July 2, 2022

Canadian officials are recommending those who are traveling to use Highway 16 and Highway 37 as an alternate route.

Currently, crews are assessing the road, and are telling travelers to follow the pilot car and obey signs.

