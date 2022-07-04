Advertisement

Suspect thanks victims with kind words after robbing Waffle House, police say

A suspect who robbed a Waffle House in South Carolina thanked the victims, according to police.
A suspect who robbed a Waffle House in South Carolina thanked the victims, according to police.(Gray)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber with kind words for his victims struck a South Carolina Waffle House early Friday.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery in North Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

A Black male wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes and a black ski mask walked around the building and entered, according to officers.

He then pointed a black handgun and told employees to open the register, WRDW reports.

One of them complied, putting all the cash in a Waffle House to-go bag and handing it to the robber, according to authorities.

“God bless you. I did not want to hurt anyone,” the robber replied, according to a report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The robber ran out the door and jumped into the rear seat of a silver sedan that was parked in the middle of the road, which then left, the officers reported.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Koktuli River Fire in the Lime Complex of fires in Southwest Alaska has burned 715,595 acres.
Evacuation orders issued for rural residents near Clear, Minto Lakes wildfires
President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
Trump’s Anchorage rally sees Democratic candidates plan to attend pro-choice event
After two years of being canceled because of covid, the annual fair is back focused on Alaskan...
Forest Fair in Girdwood returns after two year pause
The Coast Guard responded to a capsized boat to discover four people being rescued by mariners...
4 rescued after boat capsizes in Glacier Bay
A juvenile driver is dead following a crash along the Seward Highway early Thursday morning,...
One dead following 2-vehicle crash near Rainbow trailhead

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 30 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade; person of interest arrested
With less traffic in the park this year, visitors have more time and space for viewing the wild...
Airport personnel accidentally light runway on fire to scare off caribou in Deadhorse
Mercury head coach describes Brittney Grinner's letter to the White House.
Mercury head coach describes Griner's letter to Biden
Max King of Bend, Oregon prepares to cross the Mount Marathon Race finish line in Seward.
Live updates: Mount Marathon returns to July Fourth in Seward