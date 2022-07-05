Advertisement

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots.

First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

