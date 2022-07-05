Alaska Democratic Party official faces charges after stop

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party faces charges including driving under the influence and refusing a chemical test after a weekend traffic stop near Soldotna.

The Alaska State Troopers say Lindsay Kavanaugh of Anchorage was stopped for “moving violations” early Saturday. They say she was found to be “impaired by alcoholic beverages.” The statement says Kavanaugh refused to submit to a breath test after her arrest.

She also faces a criminal mischief charge after troopers say she unplugged troopers’ equipment. A message seeking comment was left for an attorney for Kavanaugh. The Alaska Democratic Party chair says he remains confident in Kavanaugh’s ability to perform her responsibilities as executive director.

