An electrifying July 4th weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska experienced over 20,000 lightning strikes over the July Fourth holiday weekend according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. Saturday was over 67,000 strikes, followed by an amazing total of 10,514 on Sunday. And as of 8:30 p.m. on July Fourth, over 34,000 strikes and counting.

The chances of thunderstorms will continue for much of interior Alaska. Days are hot and the heat helps contribute to afternoon instability and the formation of isolated storm cells. Portions of the Matanuska and Susitna valleys could also see the late-afternoon storm build-up as well.

The ridge of high pressure presenting the warm and dry July days will continue to edge slowly east. Southeast Alaska is anticipating very warm weather through much of the rest of the week.

The forecast shows that the next storm system with rain, will move across the Aleutians Tuesday through Thursday and approach the southwest region Thursday night.

The hot spot on the Fourth of July was Tanana at 86 degrees and the cold spot went to Point Thomson, down to 25 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.