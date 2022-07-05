Advertisement

Anchorage kicks off annual Fourth of July celebrations

Anchorage kicked off festivities at 11 AM on Monday, featuring a parade that circled around downtown.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Downtown Anchorage was painted in an array of red, white and blue during the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration. The festivities kicked off at 11 a.m. Monday featuring a parade circling downtown that had a variety of different floats painting an image of the diverse Anchorage community. Some of the floats included pageant participants, veterans, vintage vehicles and different cultural groups represented in the community.

“It definitely gave me a sense of pride... seeing all the friendly faces, all the waving, all the cameras and everything,” said event participant Andrew Karmun. “This was my first time seeing a Fourth of July parade here in Anchorage and it was really cool seeing all the dancers, all the fire trucks, everybody out supporting.”

Meanwhile, Delaney Park Strip transformed into a mini fairground with a variety of rides, fairground games, vendors and food. Giving everyone in the community something to enjoy while creating a sense of union, which people said that’s what the day is all about.

“It means my freedom, it means independence for all Americans,” said Brett Pearce who was at the festivities.

The festivals are set to continue into Monday evening, at 7 p.m. the annual Glacier Pilots-Bucs Alaska Baseball League doubleheader baseball game at Mulcahy Stadium is set to occur with fireworks starting at the end of the final game.

