College football player dies in cliff diving accident

A football player at Emporia State University died in a cliff diving accident.
By Alex Carter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A college football player died following a cliff diving accident, his university announced.

Emporia State University said the accident involving redshirt sophomore football player Brexten Green happened at Grand Lake in Oklahoma on July 2.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins said.

Green, an Oklahoma native, was getting ready for his second season at Emporia State, according to WIBW. In 2020, he was named District A-3 Player of the Year as a high school senior after gaining 1,720 receiving yards and helped the Cashion Wildcats win a Class A State Championship.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family,” Higgins said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Counseling services have been offered for students and staff starting Tuesday, July 5.

