Growing confidence of rain and cooler temperatures for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been exceptionally rare this summer, leading to much of Southcentral seeing a severe drought. While areas under a severe drought are in much need of rain, other parts of the state are also seeing a growing drought problem. Currently, roughly 50 percent of the state is seeing dry to severe drought conditions. Combined with the recent uptick in thunderstorms and high lightning activity, this is leading to numerous wildfires across the state. While most of the summer has been hot and dry, there is a change that looks to ushere in more moisture and cooler conditions for Alaska.

An area of low pressure is set to affect the Aleutians in the days ahead. As the low continues to drift to the northeast through the end of the week, rain will spread across the state. The heaviest rain looks to remain in Southwest Alaska and for coastal regions of Southcentral. While the rain as a whole will not be a drought busting rainfall, it will certainly help in alleviating some concerns. With clouds and rain moving back into Alaska, it’s possible we could see a few days where highs remain a few degrees below average. For Southcentral, that would mean highs falling into the low to mid 60s.

A chance of rain will linger into next week, with daily highs staying in the 60s. We could squeeze out a few 70 degree days into the weekend, but clouds will keep most locations on the cooler side.

Looking ahead through the middle of the month, rain and cooler weather looks to stick around for much of the state. Not only will this be good for our drought issues, but will go a long way in helping the numerous wildfires we have igniting across the state.

