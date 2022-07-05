Advertisement

Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.(Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9)
By WAFB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A teenage girl was killed Monday after falling off a pontoon boat into the Blind River.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Madison Bradley, 17, and another male passenger were riding on the bow of the boat in front of the protective rail when they hit a wake from a passing vessel.

Both Bradley and the man were knocked into the water.

Authorities say Bradley did not resurface and suffered severe propeller strikes.

The man had minor injuries and should be OK.

The boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allie McLaughlin wins the women's race in a record time.
Women’s Mount Marathon record smashed, men’s winning age record erased
Road destroyed after a washout between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend's Lookout
Part of the ALCAN Highway to reopen after being destroyed by wash out
With less traffic in the park this year, visitors have more time and space for viewing the wild...
Airport personnel accidentally light runway on fire to scare off caribou in Deadhorse
Produce is visible at a weekend market at Peña Park in Anchorage.
Weekend Market at Centennial Park continues to serve as opportunity for vendors, visitors alike
The Koktuli River Fire in the Lime Complex of fires in Southwest Alaska has burned 715,595 acres.
Alaska surpasses 2 M acres burned

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5...
LIVE: Biden awards 4 Vietnam War veterans the Medal of Honor
NATO members made the historic decision last week to invite Russia’s neighbor Finland and...
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers