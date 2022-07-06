Advertisement

4 bears killed at Centennial Campground for homeless

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says four black bears were killed at the Centennial Park...
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says four black bears were killed at the Centennial Park Campground in Anchorage on Tuesday.(Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)
By Hank Davis
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says four black bears were killed at the Centennial Park Campground in Anchorage on Tuesday. The park was recently repurposed by the Municipality of Anchorage as the site of a new campground for members of the local homeless population.

A press release sent out on Wednesday stated that Anchorage police initially filed a report which resulted in the bears, a sow with two cubs and a separate adult bear, being dispatched. Fish and Game also wrote that the park in question has a history of black bear conflicts.

The department is asking anyone who sees a bear accessing garbage in Anchorage to report it immediately, online and reminding residents to call 911 for bear-related emergencies.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

