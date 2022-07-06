Dangerous fire conditions remain in place across the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been dangerously dry for quite some time now for many across Alaska. Anchorage has just seen 0.07″ of rain since the start of June, but there is hope in the coming days. Thanks to a pattern shift, rain and cooler weather is set to spread east across the state.

Temperatures today will still be warm for much of Alaska, outside of areas west of the Parks Highway. We’ll see highs in Southcentral in the 60s and lower 70s, with highs several degrees cooler in Southeast as well. The warmest location will be for portions of the Interior, where Red Flag Warnings remain in place through the end of the week. Highs for Fairbanks and the Eastern Interior, will easily warm into the low to mid 80s over the next several days. This combined with the chance for thunderstorms will lead to the potential for wildfires to easily ignite.

Drought issues continue to remain an issue for the state as well, but the upcoming pattern shift will lead to some much needed rain. While the rain will do little to deteoriorate the drought, it will help alleviate some concerns. Rain will be spotty in nature today across the Kenai, with the best shot of rain building into the region from Thursday into Friday. The heavist rain will stay to the south, but some isolated to scattered shower coverage looks possible for Anchorage and points north.

Heading into next week, another chance for rain showers and cooler temperatures will spill into Southcentral.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

