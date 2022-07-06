Man dies after fireworks accident in Gustavus

GUSTAVUS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wyoming man has died following a fireworks accident in Southeast Alaska on Independence Day.

According to a dispatch post from Alaska State Troopers, 19-year-old Benjamin Jorgensen of Green River, Wyoming was first reported to have died by the Gustavus Fire Department, who alerted troopers on Monday. Troopers responded on Tuesday.

“A preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin Jorgensen, age 19 of Green River, WY lit a mortar style firework and was subsequently struck killing him instantly,” troopers wrote. “National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve responded to the scene and confirmed the death of Jorgensen and secured the scene pending AST arrival.”

Troopers wrote that the State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

