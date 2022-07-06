Advertisement

Mat-Su Borough special election being held on July 12

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough will hold a special election on July 12, and early voting has already begun.
By Patrick Enslow
Jul. 5, 2022
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough will hold a special election on July 12, and early voting has already begun.

The special election ballot features four propositions for voters to decide on. The first proposition is the adoption of a reapportionment plan for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly and Mat-Su Borough School District.

“The borough has grown so much in population that a couple of our assembly districts were disproportioned regarding representation,” Borough Mayor Edna DeVries said.

The second and third propositions deal with term limits for assembly members and the mayor. The propositions would limit them to two terms for life, rather than two consecutive terms which is the current rule.

“What the two propositions would say (is) that once you have finished those two terms then you are on a lifetime ban,” DeVries said. “If you served when you’re 40 you couldn’t come back like me when you’re 80, like me.”

The fourth and final proposition would raise the optional real estate tax exemption for senior citizens and disabled veterans by $46,000 bringing it to $264,000. DeVries said this exemption hasn’t been changed in nine years.

The Mat-Su Borough clerk said they’ve received 1,300 early absentee, in-person or by-mail ballots so far. Early voting goes until next Monday which is followed by election day next Tuesday.

