Putin’s aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court

MOSCOW (AP) - A top Russian official has warned the U.S. that it could face the “wrath of God” if it pursues efforts to help establish an international tribunal to investigate Russia’s action in Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin and former Russian president, denounced the U.S. for what he described as its efforts to “spread chaos and destruction across the world.”

Medvedev cited the Apocalypse to warn the U.S. not to try to push the war crimes investigations against Russia. In another blustery warning to the U.S.., Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Wednesday urged Washington to remember that Alaska used to belong to Russia.

