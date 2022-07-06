Red flag fire weather warnings in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state was getting peppered by thousands of lightning strikes again on Tuesday, adding to continued concern over fire danger. Lightning and thunderstorms were forming over Eastern Alaska and the Alaska Range and drifting north.

Hail, brief heavy downpours, and gusty winds are possible in the vicinity of these storms. The National Weather Service and Alaska’s Weather Source want to remind residents of the safety saying, “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Red Flag fire weather warnings will continue through Tuesday night for a large portion of the Interior to Southcentral Alaska. A dense smoke advisory is in place through the end of the week for the upper Kuskokwim Valley and portions of the Alaska Peninsula.

