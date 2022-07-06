Advertisement

Red flag fire weather warnings in effect

Hot, dry and windy weather along with lightning are a dangerous combo
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state was getting peppered by thousands of lightning strikes again on Tuesday, adding to continued concern over fire danger. Lightning and thunderstorms were forming over Eastern Alaska and the Alaska Range and drifting north.

Hail, brief heavy downpours, and gusty winds are possible in the vicinity of these storms. The National Weather Service and Alaska’s Weather Source want to remind residents of the safety saying, “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Red Flag fire weather warnings will continue through Tuesday night for a large portion of the Interior to Southcentral Alaska. A dense smoke advisory is in place through the end of the week for the upper Kuskokwim Valley and portions of the Alaska Peninsula.

