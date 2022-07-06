Advertisement

Scandal-marred Bill Allen dies

Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for July 5, 2022.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bill Allen — the head of Veco who was convicted for bribing sitting Alaska lawmakers in exchange for favorable votes on oil tax policy — has died.

Allen was born in New Mexico and died on June 29 in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 85.

Allen was embroiled in controversy and assisted the FBI in their work discovering the extent of an Alaska political extortion scandal. Allen was videotaped by federal agents distributing cash payments to lawmakers and later pled guilty to bribery, extortion, and tax fraud. Allen was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $750,000 fine.

Allen later testified against Sen. Ted Stevens. He resigned from Veco in 2007, which was sold to CH2M Hill.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road destroyed after a washout between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend's Lookout
Beaver dam collapse destroys almost 250 foot section of ALCAN Highway
Allie McLaughlin wins the women's race in a record time.
Women’s Mount Marathon record smashed, men’s winning age record erased
With less traffic in the park this year, visitors have more time and space for viewing the wild...
Airport personnel accidentally light runway on fire to scare off caribou in Deadhorse
The Koktuli River Fire in the Lime Complex of fires in Southwest Alaska has burned 715,595 acres.
Alaska surpasses 2M acres burned
A man who Anchorage police say was found walking around a Sand Lake neighborhood with visible...
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide

Latest News

Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission has broken ground on a major expansion to their kitchen and...
Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission says new addition will allow them to serve 20,000 meals a month
Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission is adding a large addition to it's dining area and kitchen
Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission breaks ground on dining and kitchen addition
Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you the FastCast including an update on the...
FastCast July 5, 2022
Alaska Democratic Party Executive Director Lindsay Kavanaugh was arrested in Soldotna by Alaska...
Alaska Democratic Party official faces charges after stop