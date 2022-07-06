Scandal-marred Bill Allen dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bill Allen — the head of Veco who was convicted for bribing sitting Alaska lawmakers in exchange for favorable votes on oil tax policy — has died.

Allen was born in New Mexico and died on June 29 in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 85.

Allen was embroiled in controversy and assisted the FBI in their work discovering the extent of an Alaska political extortion scandal. Allen was videotaped by federal agents distributing cash payments to lawmakers and later pled guilty to bribery, extortion, and tax fraud. Allen was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $750,000 fine.

Allen later testified against Sen. Ted Stevens. He resigned from Veco in 2007, which was sold to CH2M Hill.

