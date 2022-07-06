Advertisement

Teen dies in ATV accident

Two teen girls were involved in an ATV accident near Ninilchik and a 14-year-old died from her injuries, according to the Alaska State Troopers.
By Tim Rockey
Jul. 6, 2022
In an online dispatch, troopers wrote that a 15-year-old and 14-year-old were on an ATV without helmets in the Caribou Hills area near Ninilchik. The report was received by troopers at 4:39 p.m. on July 2.

“A 15-year-old female was driving an ATV when it lost control and rolled,” troopers wrote. “The driver was transported to a Soldotna area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old female passenger succumbed to her injuries despite lifesaving measures.”

Troopers encouraged anyone riding any kind of ATV to wear a helmet.

