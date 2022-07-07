Advertisement

4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye.(Provided by Family)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The parents of a Texas child currently on life support are asking for prayers during a difficult time.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reports it found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious in a swimming pool on July 2.

KCBD reports the 4-year-old was taken to the Covenant Medical Center by emergency services, but his mother shared on social media that the family has “chosen to support the life his body has left and salvage as many organs to donate them.”

The family said a memorial account had been set up at Plains Capital Bank to help with funeral expenses. They are also asking for all superheroes to attend their superhero child’s final mission with a Friday gathering at Maxey Park.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who Anchorage police say was found walking around a Sand Lake neighborhood with visible...
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
Road destroyed after a washout between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend's Lookout
Beaver dam collapse destroys almost 250 foot section of ALCAN Highway
Alaska Democratic Party Executive Director Lindsay Kavanaugh was arrested in Soldotna by Alaska...
Alaska Democratic Party official faces charges after stop
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Permanent Fund expected to have lost value over last fiscal year
Scandal-marred Bill Allen has died at the age of 85.
Scandal-marred Bill Allen dies

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden administration announces potential Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale
2022 WEIO starting a week earlier than usual
2022 WEIO Preview
FILE
Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food
Alaska’s inflation rate continues to soar as it reached 7.2% in December of 2021, according to...
Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food