Advertisement

Actor James Caan dies at 82

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday, April 4, 2011.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor James Caan, who starred in memorable roles in “The Godfather” and “Misery” in his decades-long career, has died at the age of 82, his family said.

They said on Twitter that he passed Wednesday evening.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” according to the statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says four black bears were killed at the Centennial Park...
4 bears killed at Centennial Campground for homeless
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Permanent Fund expected to have lost value over last fiscal year
A man who Anchorage police say was found walking around a Sand Lake neighborhood with visible...
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
Alaska Democratic Party Executive Director Lindsay Kavanaugh was arrested in Soldotna by Alaska...
Alaska Democratic Party official faces charges after stop
Road destroyed after a washout between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend's Lookout
Beaver dam collapse destroys almost 250 foot section of ALCAN Highway

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
A woman became trapped under CT Transit bus when she was struck in Stamford on July 5.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue woman trapped under public transit bus
Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on...
GoFundMe raises nearly $3 million for 2-year-old boy orphaned in July 4th parade mass shooting
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, others