Clear Fire breaches fire lines to neighborhoods

ANDERSON, Alaska (KTUU) - The Clear Fire in Interior Alaska jumped into a rural subdivision late Wednesday near Anderson as crews work to keep it from reaching the Parks Highway, according to fire officials in charge of extinguishing the blaze.

A community meeting to discuss updated information is planned tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Fire Hall, located at 911 D Street. The meeting is also planned to be streamed on the Alaska Division of Forestry Facebook page.

In a Thursday morning update, fire officials with multiple agencies said winds that blew in from the southwest fanned the flames in the southeast corner of the fire, which grew by over 8,500 acres since Wednesday morning to a new total of 61,589 acres. The fire breached a dozer line that had been set in place by crews earlier in the week that runs east to west, near Diane Avenue.

Officials said the situation in the Kobe Ag subdivision became severe enough to necessitate evacuations for crews to keep them safe.

“Firefighters working to protect structures on the west side of Kobe Ag had to evacuate due to extreme fire behavior and life-threatening conditions,” officials wrote. “They remained near Rochester Way, working to protect structures where possible.”

Officials said that several aircraft were requested to help fight the fire, and overnight crews worked to attack spot fires in efforts to keep the blaze from crossing the Nenana River.

In a video update on the state Division of Forestry’s Facebook page, Operations Section Chief Trainee Josh Riepe said winds shifted Wednesday night and pushed the fire further eastward.

“We did experience some significate weather events that increased fire activity,” Riepe said. “... The crews had to disengage due to safety concerns and had to pull back into designated safety zones and let the fire pass.”

Riepe said all efforts Thursday will be focused in the subdivision to reestablish control of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.