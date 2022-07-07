Advertisement

Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center celebrates 100 years of recording weather data

By Lexi Yelverton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center has been collecting weather data for the National Weather Service for over 100 years, and was celebrated for their longevity on Wednesday.

U.S. Department of Commerce Regional Director Scott Lindsey was on hand to present the award to Farm Director Jodie Anderson. The data has been collected for over a century by volunteer observers. Anyone interested in contributing was encouraged to reach out to the farm.

People can call the center at any time and report their weather observations and how it impacts the community. It allows the forecast team to then go back and adjust the forecast and take a second look, which is significant in places like Alaska because there is a vast amount of area to be covered.

The easiest way to get started is to visit the National Weather Service website.

