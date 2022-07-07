Rain to help alleviate a growing drought problem across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following nearly 2 weeks of dry conditions for much of Southcentral, rain is once again in the forecast. Light to moderate rain is already falling across the Kenai, with heavier rain expected to build in through the evening hours. While the heaviest rain will favor coastal regions of Southcentral, inland areas will see a chance for some isolated showers.

Southcentral isn’t the only area seeing some much needed rain, as much of the state is gearing up for a transition to a wetter and cooler weather pattern. An area of low pressure near the Yukon Delta is keeping periodic rain showers over Southwest Alaska, where a moderate drought continues to anchor itself into the region. Speaking of drought issues, Alaska saw a severe drought across the state nearly double from 0.67 percent of the state to 1.27 percent of the state now in a severe drought. It’s been a growing concern for the driest stretch of weather many areas have seen in years.

While the outlook ahead favors weather weather, it will take several rounds of rain to help pull much of Alaska out of drought. At last check, roughly 50 percent of the state is either abormally dry or seeing drought stricken areas. The latest drought monitor even points to abnormally dry conditions building into the panhandle. That will likely be very short-lived, as several rounds of rain will build into Southeast over the next week or so.

While rain will be in the forecast for the next week, not everyday will bring a chance. For Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley, we’ll see dry conditions Friday and Saturday, before the return to rain showers arrives next week.

Despite the gradual shift to wetter weather for Alaska, much of the state will continue to see very high fire danger. As of Thursday morning, wildfires across the state have scorched roughly 2.5 million acres.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.