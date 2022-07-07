Rain moves into Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska.

A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming days.

Red flag fire conditions remain for Interior Alaska, and fire weather warnings are in place through Friday, along with dense smoke advisories. Air quality is considered unhealthy in Interior communities, according to officials.

The forecast calls for increased clouds, and rain to fall with cooler temperatures as a front passes through southcentral on Thursday.

The hot spot Wednesday was 83 in Fort Greely and the cold spot went to Utqiagvik at 41 degrees.

