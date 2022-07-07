Advertisement

Rain moves into Southern Alaska

Cooler temperatures and winds pick up too
AK highs-MF 7-6-22
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska.

A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming days.

Red flag fire conditions remain for Interior Alaska, and fire weather warnings are in place through Friday, along with dense smoke advisories. Air quality is considered unhealthy in Interior communities, according to officials.

The forecast calls for increased clouds, and rain to fall with cooler temperatures as a front passes through southcentral on Thursday.

The hot spot Wednesday was 83 in Fort Greely and the cold spot went to Utqiagvik at 41 degrees.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Multiple aircraft are dropping water and retardant in attempts to slow the progression of the...
Evacuation order still in effect as Clear Fire burns almost 53k acres in Interior Alaska
Dangerous fire conditions remain in place across the state
